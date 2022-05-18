Columbus officials continue search after man jumps into Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The search continues after an unknown man jumped into the Chattahoochee River Tuesday night.

On May 17, at about 10:30 p.m., Columbus officials responded to a call regarding a man jumping off the 14th Street pedestrian bridge into the Chattahoochee River.

According to authorities, multiple witnesses saw the unidentified man enter the water. However, they quickly lost sight of him.

Due to the dark water conditions that night, the water rescue unit could not get divers into the water, but boats were still out searching.

Fire Marshal Chief John Shull says today the conditions are a little more favorable due to the weather and the volume of water.

“So those are things the incident commander will evaluate before he puts divers in. There’s a lot of other factors that goes along with that, but you can see behind me through the water without a high degree of risk,” explained Shull.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources is also helping out in the search in recovery efforts.

Additionally, the Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance. If you have any information about this incident, contact Detective W. Ragland at 706-225-4056.

