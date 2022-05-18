Business Break
Columbus Police Dept. to hold another firearm buyback event

(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is seeking to reduce gun violence in the city with another firearm buyback event.

After holding its first one last month, the agency is now partnering with the Abundant Life Full Gospel Church for “Funds for Guns II”. The event will be held on Wednesday, May 25 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 6001 Buena Vista Road.

Participants can anonymously trade any firearm for a $250 gift card. Authorities warn that the firearm needs to empty with the safety on and placed in the trunk of your vehicle or in a bag or box.

“Citizens do not have to identify themselves; they can simply drive up and pop the trunk,” said Sergeant Aaron Evrard. “A police officer will remove the firearm and provide them with a $250 gift card.”

Police say they will accept any functional handguns, rifles, and shotguns. BB guns, airsoft guns, blank guns, or other replica-style firearms do not qualify for the offer.

Gift cards will be given on a first-come-first-served basis.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

