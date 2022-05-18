Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen near Armour Rd.

Business Break
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

38-year-old Latoria Farrell, known as Latoria Black, was last seen Friday, May 13 at 10:30 p.m. She was last seen in the 5000 block of Armour Road - at the Extended Stay.

Farrell was wearing jeans and a black cardigan sweater.

If you have information as to the whereabouts of Latoria, please contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center at 706-653-3449.

