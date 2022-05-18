Business Break
Columbus State baseball departs for NCAA Southeast Regional

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The road to the NCAA DII World Series in Cary, North Carolina begins this week. Columbus State has earned the No. 3 seed in the Southeast Regional. CSU opens play on Thursday at 7 ET vs. Belmont Abbey. The winner of the double-elimination style tournament advances to a best-of-three super regional series next weekend.

The team left for Wingate, NC on Tuesday afternoon.

“I gotta think this is the toughest region in the country,” said Columbus State head baseball coach Greg Appleton.

We’ll see if the Cougars are up for the challenge this week. Stay tuned to WTVM Sports Leader 9 for updates on CSU’s progress throughout the week.

