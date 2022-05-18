Early voting data shows Muscogee County Democrats voting more

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re one week away from the primary election and officials say the numbers at the polls during early voting is steadily increasing. You still have several more days to vote early if you’d like. News Leader 9′s Ahniaelyah Spraggs analyzed the Muscogee County early voter results. and spoke with those headed to the polls early.

Current Muscogee County early voting election results indicate more Democratic voters than Republican and non-partisan.

The days left to vote early are almost over. The deadline in Friday, May 20th. Officials say over 10,000 people across Muscogee County have showed up to the polls early. Of those 10,000 people, there are over 7,000 Democrats, 3,000 Republicans and 243 Non-Partisan voters have gone to the polls in person or mailed in their ballots.

“We’re seeing a huge increase in early voting. But, probably the reason we’re seeing that is because 20-20 got a lot of people used to the idea of early voting in the first place,” said Columbus State University Assistant Political Science Professor Jacob Holt as he breaks down the impact such high numbers on future elections.

“Probably the interesting this is because it’s up so much, that would suggest that in the future, you’re going to see a lot more early voter turnout than you did pre-2020,” said Holt.

Some voters say candidates like Stacey Abrams, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson, U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and U.S. Representative Samford Bishop are why they’re voting.

Columbus resident James Bell, local infrastructure improvements is one thing he wants to see across the city.

“Well, I’m glad that they’re doing something about railroad on Buena Vista Road,” said Bell. “That has been affecting me, especially when going to church and things like that.”

The project he’s talking is a 47 million dollar project underway to widen Buena Vista Road and build a bridge over railroad tracks. The anticipated completion will be Christmas 2023. He also says he would like to see less crime.

“You’re kind of worried about going out, what time you’re coming in and things like that. You’re more observant of your surroundings. And that’s kind of bad. At one time, you didn’t have to be so concerned,” said Bell.

Anyone trying to vote early can go to the Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center, City Services Center or Columbus Tech. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and weekends.

