Four suspects arrested on multiple drug, weapon charges in Muscogee County
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force arrested four suspects on multiple drug and gun charges.
On May 17, a search warrant was issued for the residence of Dashabion Pearson, Jew’el Dantzler, Michael Gentry and Nadia Owens.
Officers seized the following evidence:
- Six firearms (two of which were reported stolen)
- 49.3 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
- 680 Xanax pills
- 3.9 grams of cocaine
- 4 Oxycodone pills
- 6.17 lbs. of marijuana
- 16 oz. bottle of Promethazine
- 28 packages of THC edibles
- $5,605 in cash
The estimated street value of all the narcotics is over $30,000.
Without incident, all four suspects were arrested and transported to the Muscogee County Jail.
