Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Four suspects arrested on multiple drug, weapon charges in Muscogee County

Four suspects arrested on multiple drug, weapon charges in Muscogee County
Four suspects arrested on multiple drug, weapon charges in Muscogee County(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force arrested four suspects on multiple drug and gun charges.

On May 17, a search warrant was issued for the residence of Dashabion Pearson, Jew’el Dantzler, Michael Gentry and Nadia Owens.

Officers seized the following evidence:

  • Six firearms (two of which were reported stolen)
  • 49.3 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
  • 680 Xanax pills
  • 3.9 grams of cocaine
  • 4 Oxycodone pills
  • 6.17 lbs. of marijuana
  • 16 oz. bottle of Promethazine
  • 28 packages of THC edibles
  • $5,605 in cash

The estimated street value of all the narcotics is over $30,000.

Without incident, all four suspects were arrested and transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in murder of Phenix City hospital employee
Suspect arrested in murder of Phenix City hospital employee
Family of Phenix City shooting death calling for help
40-year-old man struck and killed by train in Auburn
3 men killed in two-vehicle Troup Co. crash
Columbus police searching for missing 14-year-old with autism
Columbus police locate missing 14-year-old with autism

Latest News

Columbus Fraternal Order of Police holds memorial service in remembrance of fallen officers for Police Week
Meet the Candidates: Columbus City Council District 9
Hot 706, Greeks of Columbus partner to host city council forum for candidates
Meet the Candidates: Georgia State Representative District 140
Meet the Candidates: Georgia State Representative District 140
Opelika Summer Swing concerts to kick off tonight
Opelika Summer Swing concerts to kick off tonight