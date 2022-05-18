Four suspects arrested on multiple drug, weapon charges in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force arrested four suspects on multiple drug and gun charges.

On May 17, a search warrant was issued for the residence of Dashabion Pearson, Jew’el Dantzler, Michael Gentry and Nadia Owens.

Officers seized the following evidence:

Six firearms (two of which were reported stolen)

49.3 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

680 Xanax pills

3.9 grams of cocaine

4 Oxycodone pills

6.17 lbs. of marijuana

16 oz. bottle of Promethazine

28 packages of THC edibles

$5,605 in cash

The estimated street value of all the narcotics is over $30,000.

Without incident, all four suspects were arrested and transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

