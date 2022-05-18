Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Hot 706, Greeks of Columbus partner to host city council forum for candidates

Meet the Candidates: Columbus City Council District 9
Meet the Candidates: Columbus City Council District 9
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Next week, unless you’re early voting, you’ll see the odd-numbered Columbus City Council races on the ballot.

Candidates in four of those races took to the stage a few hours ago to answer voter questions.

Hot 706.6 Community Radio Station and Greeks of Columbus, LLC joined together to host this candidate information forum at the Mildred L. Terry Library.

Tonight, voters got the chance to hear from candidates in Districts 3, 5, 7 and 9.

Educational programs, community centers and the possibility of combining the police department and sheriff’s office were topics that candidates discussed with the community.

“We are the community station, so it feels actually great that we can be a part of the community, you know, and help be that voice or push that voice out there to be heard by different levels of people or ages,” said Jolie Ventin with Hot 706.

Event organizers said it’s essential to provide these events, especially one week from the primary election.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in murder of Phenix City hospital employee
Suspect arrested in murder of Phenix City hospital employee
Family of Phenix City shooting death calling for help
40-year-old man struck and killed by train in Auburn
3 men killed in two-vehicle Troup Co. crash
Columbus police searching for missing 14-year-old with autism
Columbus police locate missing 14-year-old with autism

Latest News

Meet the Candidates: Georgia State Representative District 140
Meet the Candidates: Georgia State Representative District 140
Sid Lockhart
Chambers County Sheriff retires after over 40 years in law enforcement
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Former Vice Pres. Pence campaigning in Ga. next week for Gov. Kemp
Week two of early voting in Columbus wrapping up