Hot 706, Greeks of Columbus partner to host city council forum for candidates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Next week, unless you’re early voting, you’ll see the odd-numbered Columbus City Council races on the ballot.

Candidates in four of those races took to the stage a few hours ago to answer voter questions.

Hot 706.6 Community Radio Station and Greeks of Columbus, LLC joined together to host this candidate information forum at the Mildred L. Terry Library.

Tonight, voters got the chance to hear from candidates in Districts 3, 5, 7 and 9.

Educational programs, community centers and the possibility of combining the police department and sheriff’s office were topics that candidates discussed with the community.

“We are the community station, so it feels actually great that we can be a part of the community, you know, and help be that voice or push that voice out there to be heard by different levels of people or ages,” said Jolie Ventin with Hot 706.

Event organizers said it’s essential to provide these events, especially one week from the primary election.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.