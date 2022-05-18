Business Break
Hot End to the Week; Better Rain Chances for the Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was another hot day across the Valley on this Wednesday, and we will look for the hot temperatures to continue into Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid 90s in many spots as we end the week, and the rain coverage looks pretty low - with maybe a slim chance of an afternoon shower or storm on Friday. For the weekend, rain chances will be on the way back up, and it looks like Sunday will feature a better coverage of rain than Saturday will. If you have outdoor plans - like a graduation party or something like that - be sure to have a backup plan just in case you have to deal with some showers or storms. Highs will drop back into the 80s by Sunday with a better coverage of rain, and we expect similar conditions into Monday, which could be another wet day for us. For the rest of next week, the rain coverage will drop to more summer-like levels with a 20-40% coverage in the afternoon and evening hours and temperatures hovering in the mid to upper 80s for highs.

