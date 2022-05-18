Husband, daughter charged with abuse, neglect after Valley woman found dead

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A husband and daughter are behind bars in connection to the death of an elderly woman in Valley.

74-year-old Walter Alfred Hawkins and 45-year-old Christy Lee Hawkins were arrested Wednesday. They were both charged with first-degree elder abuse and neglect while the husband was also charged with manslaughter.

On March 16, 72-year-old Janice Ramsey Hawkins was found dead in the living room at a home in the 3600 block of 24th Avenue, according to Valley police. Authorities say the husband and daughter were also present in the home.

Police say the living conditions found in the home prompted them to request investigators to the scene. The elderly woman’s body was transported to Montgomery for an autopsy and authorities say they recorded statements from the husband and daughter.

On May 4, investigators received the completed autopsy report. According to police, the report stated that Hawkins’ cause of death was failure to thrive associated with complications of diabetes.

The failure to thrive portion of factors listed the following key reasons, according to police:

Malnutrition - body mass index 14 kilograms per meter squared (underweight, according to NIH)

Sunken eyes and prominent ribs

Dehydration as evidenced by skin tenting and deplorable living conditions

Dirty clothing

Foul odor and roach infestation

Police say an investigation revealed that Hawkins had not been seen by a doctor since 2019 and none of her nine prescriptions had been refilled since 2018.

The husband and daughter were both transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility and are awaiting a bond hearing.

