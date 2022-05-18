Local F24 Greenpower Team in Columbus heading to nationals in Talladega

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than Nascar will be hitting the speedway in Talladega this weekend.

Saturday a group of kids from the Fountain City will flex their brainpower in a stem-related competition.

According to Parks and Recs Director Holi Browder, the Parks and Recreation’s F24 Greenpower team has been up and running since Labor Day and is already going to nationals in their first year.

She tells News Leader 9 that through the generosity of a local donor the sports council was able to provide the race car kit, tools, and supplies to launch the team this year.

“You’re basically competing against other people and you’re driving a car.” said 6th Grader in the program Tristan Davis “I’ve been wanting to be an architect or an engineer so it teaches me how to do mechanics more.”

“So there’s two parts to the competition. Each competition has a presentation portion and a race portion.” said Coach Samuel Manning. “They build up a car, we teach them the concepts of engineering, aerodynamics and the importance of getting measurements right. We’re different because most teams, especially the ones we’re going up against they’re schools. They have a class they go to everyday. We’re a community group.”

And that’s only part of what sixth grader Tristan Davis and Coach Samuel Manning say his team has been doing since labor day when they first started.

“First I learned how to wire a car, and how to drive it and how to fix wheels and how to fix breaks.”, said another 6th grader in the program, Edward L’boughner

It’s too late to join for this season but in the fall, the F24 Greenpower team will be looking to add new members to their ranks.

