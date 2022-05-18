Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Local F24 Greenpower Team in Columbus heading to nationals in Talladega

Parks and recs car 152 is coming in hot to the Greenpower U.S.A. nationals in Talladega this weekend.
By James Giles
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than Nascar will be hitting the speedway in Talladega this weekend.

Saturday a group of kids from the Fountain City will flex their brainpower in a stem-related competition.

According to Parks and Recs Director Holi Browder, the Parks and Recreation’s F24 Greenpower team has been up and running since Labor Day and is already going to nationals in their first year.

She tells News Leader 9 that through the generosity of a local donor the sports council was able to provide the race car kit, tools, and supplies to launch the team this year.

“You’re basically competing against other people and you’re driving a car.” said 6th Grader in the program Tristan Davis “I’ve been wanting to be an architect or an engineer so it teaches me how to do mechanics more.”

“So there’s two parts to the competition. Each competition has a presentation portion and a race portion.” said Coach Samuel Manning. “They build up a car, we teach them the concepts of engineering, aerodynamics and the importance of getting measurements right. We’re different because most teams, especially the ones we’re going up against they’re schools. They have a class they go to everyday. We’re a community group.”

And that’s only part of what sixth grader Tristan Davis and Coach Samuel Manning say his team has been doing since labor day when they first started.

“First I learned how to wire a car, and how to drive it and how to fix wheels and how to fix breaks.”, said another 6th grader in the program, Edward L’boughner

It’s too late to join for this season but in the fall, the F24 Greenpower team will be looking to add new members to their ranks.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in murder of Phenix City hospital employee
Suspect arrested in murder of Phenix City hospital employee
Columbus fire department searching for person in Chattahoochee River
Four suspects arrested on multiple drug, weapon charges in Muscogee County
Four suspects arrested on multiple drug, weapon charges in Muscogee County
Family of Phenix City shooting death calling for help
Walter Alfred Hawkins and Christy Lee Hawkins are behind bars in connection to the death of an...
Husband, daughter charged with abuse, neglect in death of Valley woman

Latest News

The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind - Opelika Regional Center
New institution for the deaf and blind opens in Opelika
Columbus officials continue search after man jumps into Chattahoochee River
Columbus officials continue search after man jumps into Chattahoochee River
Columbus Police Dept. to hold another firearm buyback event
Yellow school bus
Reimbursement available for Ga. families with special needs children in private, home school programs