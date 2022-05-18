Near record heat the next couple days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are cranking up the heat for the rest of the workweek! After a pleasant Wednesday morning in the upper 50s and lower 60s, it will be a very hot afternoon. The humidity is low and all that dry air can heat up quickly, which is why we’re forecasting everyone to be in the 90s today - mid 90s will be common from Highway 80 and points south. The forecast high in Columbus is 95; the record high for May 18 is 96 set in 1962. It is forecast to turn muggier overnight with lows in the mid 60s to near 70. early Thursday. Plenty of sun again on Thursday, perhaps a few more clouds given the extra humidity. Highs will again be in the mid 90s for many. About the same Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. There could be a stray shower or storm late in the day. Rain coverage really returns for the weekend (40-60%) and scattered thunderstorms are expected to dot the landscape. Highs in the 80s to near 90 Saturday with low to mid 80s expected Sunday. As a front approaches Monday, things will still likely be unsettled. While not completely dry, we should be able to scale back some on the rain chances toward mid next week.

