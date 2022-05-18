New institution for the deaf and blind opens in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ga. (WTVM) - People in East Alabama who are deaf and or blind don’t have to go far away from home in order to become educated.

The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind - Opelika Regional Center is now open to serve Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties.

The 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital will be located at 8321 Veterans Parkway.

The future freestanding hospital will care for patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries- including strokes, amputations, and complex orthopedic conditions.

It features a pharmacy, therapy gym and advanced rehabilitation technologies.

The hospital is an expansion of the current joint venture partnership between Encompass Health and Piedmont.

“I’m thrilled to know that deaf people are going to have the best access, the best support and the best services from the Opelika regional center and it will also provide deaf people all the opportunities they need. They can teach sign language classes here so that hearing people and the general public can learn. It’s a perfect place to meet with other deaf people so we can congregate and socialize.”

The Alabama institute for Deaf and Blind is the nation’s most comprehensive education and service program serving more than 36,000 individuals.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.