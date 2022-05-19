Business Break
ALDOT investing $1.5M for lane extension in Auburn

(Source: Google Street View)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new turning lane in Auburn will officially be underway after residents have said it’s been dangerous not having one.

Auburn City Council approved to authorize a funding agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for construction to start on a center turn lane on Shug Jordan Parkway at Wire Drive.

ALDOT is investing over 1.5 million dollars in the project with no match from the city of Auburn. It will be provided as a grant.

This has been a long-awaited project to help stop collisions and help residents who live in the apartments and homes near the road.

Resident Ray Charles Vickerstaff, who has lived in the house off of Wire Drive, says he wants to thank everyone who was a part of approving this new project.

“It’s an awesome thing to do because Wire and Shug Jordan, the traffic is so high over there, and therefore that will really help this community. It is so awesome here, and I love living here, and I’ve been here almost 65 years and thank God for what we are doing around here today,” he said.

The construction of the new center lane will begin in January of 2023.

