ALEA shares safety tips for the water and roads amid upcoming holiday weekend, summer months

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Memorial Day approaches and school wraps up for the summer, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency wants to remind the public about road and water safety.

Each year law enforcement agencies like to remind motorists, whether they’re behind the wheel of a car or boat, to play it safe during the summer months to avoid trouble on the roads and waterways.

“Through this fiscal year, Alabama marine patrol has had 29 boating accidents reported in Alabama, 5 of the 29 were alcohol-related with six fatalities and four injuries.”

It takes one mistake to cost you or someone else their life. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Trooper Marine Patrol Alex Sirmans says they want people to enjoy the lake while also following rules.

He says wearing life jackets properly and having the correct size is important before leaving the dock.

“When looking for the correct life jacket to wear inside all the coast guard approved life jackets will have a label giving the approximate size of the wear for its intended use.”

Sirmans says it’s a good idea to have at least two backup life vests. Senior Trooper Larry Thomas says road safety might seem like basic knowledge, but when ignoring speed limits or even drinking and driving, you’re not only putting yourself in danger but others around you too.

“Wherever you are going make sure you are buckled in not just the front seat passenger but also everyone in the vehicle. We want you to be aware of the speed limit and we want to make sure you are not following too closely,” said Thomas.

Thomas says More than 1,000 deaths happen a year due to car accidents, and on average, 300 of those are drunk driving incidents. So, if you do decide to drink, call a ride-sharing program to make sure you get home safely.

If you’re boating, Sirmans says if someone does fall overboard, most boats are required to have a throw cushion for someone to hold themselves upon.

“That is something that in the event of an accident where somebody falls overboard, you can throw it to them it is a life preserver and like I said, any boat that is over 16 feet in the state of Alabama is required to have one,” explained Sirmans.

If you would like more information on road and water safety, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.