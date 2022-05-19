Business Break
Auburn to hold 22nd annual Mayor’s Memorial Day Breakfast

By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn is holding its 22nd annual Mayor’s Memorial Day Breakfast.

The community is invited to attend the event on Monday, May 30, at 8 a.m. inside of the Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center.

The breakfast will honor our nation’s heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Auburn University Naval ROTC will present the colors, and there will be performances by the Auburn University Memorial Day Singers. Retired Army Lt. Col. James Witte will be the guest of honor and the recipient of this year’s Distinguished Veteran Award. The Auburn Heroes Remembered Award will be presented to the family of Grady Jones, a retired Marine and former Auburn Police officer.

A free memorial wreath laying ceremony will follow the breakfast at 10 a.m. at the Auburn Veterans Memorial Monument at the northeast corner of Ross Street and Glenn Avenue.

Tickets can be purchased at City Hall and are $25 a person or $200 for a table of eight.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

