Georgia GOP gubernatorial candidates to visit the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day is swiftly approaching, and both Georgia GOP gubernatorial candidates are making their way to the Fountain City.

One of Georgia’s candidates for governor will host an event in Columbus tomorrow.

David Perdue will host a meet and greet at Flightways Columbus, near the Columbus Airport.

Details are limited on this event. However, we know that the Muscogee County GOP will be the host.

His opponent and current governor, Brian Kemp, will stop in Columbus next week.

The governor will hold a “Putting Georgians First” fly-around tour, stopping at the Columbus Airport on Monday, May 23.

Kemp is expected to be at the airport at 9:45 a.m.

