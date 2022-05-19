Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Georgia GOP gubernatorial candidates to visit the Fountain City

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day is swiftly approaching, and both Georgia GOP gubernatorial candidates are making their way to the Fountain City.

One of Georgia’s candidates for governor will host an event in Columbus tomorrow.

David Perdue will host a meet and greet at Flightways Columbus, near the Columbus Airport.

Details are limited on this event. However, we know that the Muscogee County GOP will be the host.

His opponent and current governor, Brian Kemp, will stop in Columbus next week.

The governor will hold a “Putting Georgians First” fly-around tour, stopping at the Columbus Airport on Monday, May 23.

Kemp is expected to be at the airport at 9:45 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus officials continue search after man jumps into Chattahoochee River
Drowning victim ID’d after recovered from Chattahoochee River in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen near Armour Rd.
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen near Armour Rd.
Walter Alfred Hawkins and Christy Lee Hawkins are behind bars in connection to the death of an...
Husband, daughter charged with abuse, neglect in death of Valley woman
Four suspects arrested on multiple drug, weapon charges in Muscogee County
Four suspects arrested on multiple drug, weapon charges in Muscogee County
Columbus fire department searching for person in Chattahoochee River

Latest News

You Decide 2022
Katie Britt, Gov. Kay Ivey lead in exclusive new Gray TV/Ala. Daily News poll
Columbus Fraternal Order of Police endorses John Anker for mayor
Meet the Candidates: Alabama State Senate District 27
Meet the Candidates: Alabama State Senate District 27
Early voting data shows Muscogee County Democrats voting more
Early voting data shows Muscogee County Democrats voting more