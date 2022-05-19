Business Break
Hot Friday Ahead With a Few Storms; Better Rain Chances for the Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade
By Derek Kinkade
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into Friday, a few storms can’t be ruled out with temperatures soaring into the low and mid 90s again across the Chattahoochee Valley. The rain coverage will be low enough where most won’t have to worry about it, but the WTVM weather app will be a great resource to track some of those showers or storms just in case. By the time the weekend gets here, we expect a better chance of getting wet, especially on Sunday. If you have any outdoor plans, we should be dry before 2 or 3 PM ET on Saturday, but rain and storm chances return after that and will increase even more on Sunday. Wet weather likely sticks around on Monday too, and beyond that the forecast becomes a bit more unsettled next week with rain chances in there just about every day, even though the coverage will be less than what we will see this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Saturday, but look for the low to mid 80s to return for Sunday and early next week with the better rain chances on the way.

