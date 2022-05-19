Business Break
Man arrested, charged with burglary in LaGrange

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is arrested following a burglary in LaGrange.

On May 19, at about 9:30 a.m., LaGrange Police Department Patrol Officers received a call about a burglary that was in progress at a residence on Juniper Street.

Along with assistance from Troup County Sheriff’s Office, patrol officers responded to the area and located the suspect, who fled on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit, authorities captured and arrested the suspect.

An investigation began, and officers determined the suspect, Lcheko Cheeks, unlawfully entered the residence and stole an undisclosed amount of money and several small items.

Cheeks has been charged with first-degree burglary and obstruction.

He was also on felony probation for theft-related offenses at the time of the arrest.

