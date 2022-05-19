Meet the Candidates: Alabama State Senate District 27

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Tom Whatley is the Republican incumbent for District 27 in the Alabama State Senate.

District 27 includes parts of Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa counties.

Whatley joins News Leader 9 in the studio.

FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Due to a prior engagement, Whatley’s opponent Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey had to decline our invitation respectfully.

