Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Meet the Candidates: Alabama State Senate District 27

Meet the Candidates: Alabama State Senate District 27
Meet the Candidates: Alabama State Senate District 27(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Tom Whatley is the Republican incumbent for District 27 in the Alabama State Senate.

District 27 includes parts of Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa counties.

Whatley joins News Leader 9 in the studio.

FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Due to a prior engagement, Whatley’s opponent Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey had to decline our invitation respectfully.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in murder of Phenix City hospital employee
Suspect arrested in murder of Phenix City hospital employee
Four suspects arrested on multiple drug, weapon charges in Muscogee County
Four suspects arrested on multiple drug, weapon charges in Muscogee County
Columbus fire department searching for person in Chattahoochee River
Walter Alfred Hawkins and Christy Lee Hawkins are behind bars in connection to the death of an...
Husband, daughter charged with abuse, neglect in death of Valley woman
Family of Phenix City shooting death calling for help

Latest News

Early voting data shows Muscogee County Democrats voting more
Early voting data shows Muscogee County Democrats voting more
Meet the Candidates: Columbus City Council District 9
Hot 706, Greeks of Columbus partner to host city council forum for candidates
Meet the Candidates: Georgia State Representative District 140
Meet the Candidates: Georgia State Representative District 140
Sid Lockhart
Chambers County Sheriff retires after over 40 years in law enforcement