Muggier with lots of heat before changes arrives this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday is the peak of the current heat wave before temperatures come down heading into the weekend and early next week due to more unsettled weather. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on this Thursday. Very hot and muggy. A bit breezy at times. Highs mostly between 92 and 96. A few clouds tonight. Very mild with a low near 70. Expect some fog perhaps Friday morning with a mix of sun and clouds otherwise. Quite hot with highs mostly in the low 90s. There is a slight chance of a late day shower or storm, especially in our southern communities. A few more isolated thundershowers may develop Friday evening. Rain chances really go up for the weekend. With that said, Saturday looks to be the drier of the two weekend days so keep that in mind as you make plans. Scattered showers and thunderstorms move up from the south mainly during the afternoon and evening; coverage should be around 40 to 50%. If you avoid the rain, you may still hit 90. Otherwise, you will be in the upper 80s. Rain coverage goes up to about 70% Sunday. While it doesn’t look like a washout, showers and storms are likely at times at any time of the day. Very humid but highs only reach the low to maybe mid 80s. We have a decent shot of rain and storms through Monday. While some showers and storms will still be around each day after that next week, the chance is lower, and daytime highs start to rise again into the mid and upper 80s.

