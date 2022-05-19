Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Senate confirms Brink as new US ambassador to Ukraine

FILE - Bridget Brink talks before she testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee...
FILE - Bridget Brink talks before she testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing, May 10, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate confirmed Brink on May 18 as Ambassador to Ukraine, filling the post as U.S. officials plan to return American diplomats to Kyiv as the country battles the Russian invasion.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate confirmed Bridget Brink late Wednesday as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, filling the post as officials plan to return American diplomats to Kyiv during the nation’s continuing battle against the Russian invasion.

The veteran foreign service officer, who has spent most of her career in the shadow of the former Soviet Union, was nominated to the position last month by President Joe Biden. She was confirmed unanimously by the Senate without a formal roll call vote.

American diplomats evacuated Kyiv when the war began three months ago, but the U.S. reopened the embassy Wednesday.

The ambassador’s post has been vacant since former President Donald Trump abruptly forced out Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch in 2019. She later became a key figure in the first impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Brink had been the ambassador to Slovakia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in murder of Phenix City hospital employee
Suspect arrested in murder of Phenix City hospital employee
Four suspects arrested on multiple drug, weapon charges in Muscogee County
Four suspects arrested on multiple drug, weapon charges in Muscogee County
Columbus fire department searching for person in Chattahoochee River
Walter Alfred Hawkins and Christy Lee Hawkins are behind bars in connection to the death of an...
Husband, daughter charged with abuse, neglect in death of Valley woman
Family of Phenix City shooting death calling for help

Latest News

The House is moving toward swift passage of legislation that would devote more federal...
House passes domestic terrorism bill after Buffalo attack
Troup County School System
Troup County School System hosts ceremony in recognition of retiring teacher
An employee in Ohio is under investigation for allegedly stealing nearly $400,000 from an...
Nonprofit employee accused of stealing nearly $400K to gamble, report says
ALEA shares safety tips for the water and roads amid upcoming holiday weekend, summer months
ALEA shares safety tips for the water and roads amid upcoming holiday weekend, summer months
‘She said her husband was trying to kill her’: Neighbors say after elderly Valley woman found dead