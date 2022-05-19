Troup County School System hosts ceremony in recognition of retiring teacher

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - In Troup County, 44 school system employees who are retiring got special recognition from the school system.

A reception was held this afternoon at the Del’avant Event Center in LaGrange.

Callaway High School’s very own chorus gave a choral performance during this reception.

Teachers, administrators and principals heard from LaGrange Mayor Jim Thorton and Commissioner Chair Patrick Crews.

“Super excited about this day I know I’m not going to completely retire I know I’m going to continue doing things in the community serving in my church and serving the community and definitely have my hand involved with the children and with families because that’s where my passion is.”

The Troup County School System gifted each employee with a special token of appreciation.

