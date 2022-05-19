Why Alabama gas prices are surpassing Georgia’s

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Gas prices are on the rise all over the nation.

Here in the Chattahoochee Valley, we are now averaging more than $4 a gallon, but some drivers have noticed a difference in price when crossing the state line from Georgia into Alabama.

Most Georgians are feeling the pain in their wallets as prices at the pump continue to climb.

But many drivers in Georgia question, why are we seeing a difference here in prices than we are in Alabama.

We decided to find out for you.

Gas prices are rising, but life isn’t slowing down.

Georgia driver Christopher Benge said, “I live on like the northside of Columbus, I have to come over here, and so it’s about 15 miles a day.”

Drivers are taking notes that prices are different when crossing the state line between Georgia and Alabama.

“It’s a little bit cheaper in Georgia.” And there’s a reason why.

According to Steve Whatley, president of Whatley Oil, it all comes down to taxes.

“Georgia suspended its state excise tax on gasoline and diesel fuel, early part of April, and the governor did this as a gesture of goodwill to try to help the citizens of Georgia,” explained Whatley.

In other words, it is saving drivers a few pennies that can add up.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in Muscogee County is $4.09, while in Russell County we see prices at $4.32.

But as the summer driving season gets closer, many drivers hope it comes to an end.

“Everybody’s going through too much struggle right now. It’s got to go down,” expressed driver Gregory McDonald. “This is affecting every household. It’s affecting everything we buy. It is having a tremendous impact on Americans. I mean, it hurts.”

Now that the gas tax suspension is set to expire by the end of this month, we of course will keep you updated if Governor Kemp will extend it.

