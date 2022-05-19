Business Break
Young Professionals volunteer at Boys and Girls Club in East Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:01 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus organization Young Professionals spent their evening with the Boys and Girls Club.

They took the time to volunteer today.

The volunteers had fun with the kids while participating in activities at the Boys and Girls Club East Columbus center.

Boys and Girls Club leaders and members also had the opportunity to share about the impact the organization had on them.

To make the evening more interesting, they gave Young Professionals a tour of the facility.

“It says alot it does alot even if the volunteers are only here for a short period of time whether it is days week or an hour that they are here it does make an impact on that person or those that they come in contact with.”

Those involved in Young Professionals take the time to volunteer with local projects and non-profits as they learn about local, political, critical, and regional issues.

