Broadway extends its mask mandate through June.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) - Broadway has extended its mask mandate once again through at least the end of June.

The Broadway League, which includes the owners and operators of all 41 theatres, made the announcement Friday.

The league said audience masking protocols for July and beyond will be announced next month.

New York City is not reinstating a mask mandate despite the announcement the city is now in “high” alert status for COVID-19.

Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that his administration is working with health experts at being strategic in fighting the virus.

About a third of the U.S. population lives in areas that are considered at higher risk, officials said. (CNN, NORTHWESTERN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, CDC, WHITE HOUSE)

