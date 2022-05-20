City of Columbus accepting applications for Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus is now accepting applications for the Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program.

The program will have kids working 20 hours per week - Monday through Friday - for six weeks at $14 per hour. The program will begin on June 6 and end no later than July 29.

To participate, the youth must be:

Between 16 and 24 years of age

A resident of Muscogee County

Applications should be submitted as soon as possible to be considered for the June 6 start date.

Priority for participation may be given to low-income individuals.

If you are interested in participating in the MSYEP Program, click HERE.

