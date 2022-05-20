City of Columbus accepting applications for Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus is now accepting applications for the Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program.
The program will have kids working 20 hours per week - Monday through Friday - for six weeks at $14 per hour. The program will begin on June 6 and end no later than July 29.
To participate, the youth must be:
- Between 16 and 24 years of age
- A resident of Muscogee County
Applications should be submitted as soon as possible to be considered for the June 6 start date.
Priority for participation may be given to low-income individuals.
If you are interested in participating in the MSYEP Program, click HERE.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.