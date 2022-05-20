Business Break
City of Columbus accepting applications for Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program

City of Columbus logo
City of Columbus logo(Source: Columbus Consolidated Government)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus is now accepting applications for the Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program.

The program will have kids working 20 hours per week - Monday through Friday - for six weeks at $14 per hour. The program will begin on June 6 and end no later than July 29. 

To participate, the youth must be:

  • Between 16 and 24 years of age
  • A resident of Muscogee County

Applications should be submitted as soon as possible to be considered for the June 6 start date.

Priority for participation may be given to low-income individuals. 

If you are interested in participating in the MSYEP Program, click HERE.

