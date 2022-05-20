Business Break
East Alabama Chamber Foundation hosting 1st Annual Charity Firetruck Pull

(KTIV)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The East Alabama Chamber Foundation hosted its first annual Charity Fire Truck Pull.

14 teams of 10 people competed against each other to see who could pull the firetruck the fastest. A huge firetruck with a rope attached to the front was parked in front of Troy University in Phenix City.

The teams paid $250 per team to participate, and the money raised will go towards providing scholarships for high school students, community development projects, and entrepreneurial start-up support. The winning team, of course, gets bragging rights and a trophy.

The President of East Alabama Chamber of Commerce, Dennis Beson, says this charity event is to help out the community in East Alabama.

”The idea is to bring some sort of team building challenge to the region and to have and have some fun with it. And also raise money for our East Alabama Chamber Foundation.”

The record to beat was eight seconds to see which team could pull the truck the length of the fire truck.

The teams were divided into two competitive categories, First Responders versus Athletes, plus a fun category just for corporate folks.

