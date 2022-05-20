Business Break
Harris County sheriff reminds community about consequences of destroying campaign signs

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election season is well underway across the county. While candidates are still campaigning, officials remind voters it is a crime to destroy or steal campaign signs.

It’s an issue State House District 140 candidates Zeph Baker and Teddy Reese say is impacting them.

Members of both campaigns shared pictures showing damaged, destroyed, and stolen signs.

Stolen and damaged campaign signs are a constant issue during election season but many may not know that the act is illegal in Georgia.

News Leader 9 spoke with Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley about how destroying campaign signs is a misdemeanor.

He says it’s considered destruction of private property and could mean a $1,000 fine and a 12-month sentence for those caught doing so in Harris County.

“We recommend, and we tell the people, put the signs on your own property -- don’t put them on the right of way. Because if the state comes along or the city comes along and take the signs down,” explained Jolley.

The sheriff adds if you see anyone destroying election signs, get their tag number and report it to local law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

