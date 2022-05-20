Business Break
Heavy police presence near Spencer Ave. in Auburn; Drake Middle School on lockdown

By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence near Spencer Avenue and Westview Drive.

According to officers, they are investigating a report of gunfire in the area.

As a precautionary measure, Drake Middle School has locked down. Officers are present at the school as well.

Police are asking citizens to avoid the area if possible.

