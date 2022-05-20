Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

House of Heroes, other businesses provide veteran widow with new roof in Columbus

By WTVM Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, House of Heros provided a new roof for a widow of a military veteran.

Volunteers from Alliance Specialty Contractor, Inc. provided a roof for the widow of Specialist Rufus Battle, Patricia Battle.

Owner of Alliance Specialty Contractor, Jody Crum, donated services to help this widow.

Another partner was Home Depot, which provided the material for the new roof.

“They are just the vessels that God uses to do this work of blessing us, and I shall be eternally grateful. I did need the repairs; I needed them for a while,” expressed Patricia Battle.

To date, House of Heroes has honored more than 1,200 veterans and their spouses.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus officials continue search after man jumps into Chattahoochee River
Drowning victim ID’d after recovered from Chattahoochee River in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen near Armour Rd.
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen near Armour Rd.
Walter Alfred Hawkins and Christy Lee Hawkins are behind bars in connection to the death of an...
Husband, daughter charged with abuse, neglect in death of Valley woman
Four suspects arrested on multiple drug, weapon charges in Muscogee County
Four suspects arrested on multiple drug, weapon charges in Muscogee County
Columbus fire department searching for person in Chattahoochee River

Latest News

Meet the Candidates: Columbus City Mayor
House of Heroes, other businesses provide veteran widow with new roof in Columbus
House of Heroes, other businesses provide veteran widow with new roof in Columbus
Meet the Candidates: Columbus City Mayor
Meet the Candidates: Columbus City Mayor
Meet the Candidates: Columbus City Mayor
Meet the Candidates: Columbus City Mayor