House of Heroes, other businesses provide veteran widow with new roof in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, House of Heros provided a new roof for a widow of a military veteran.

Volunteers from Alliance Specialty Contractor, Inc. provided a roof for the widow of Specialist Rufus Battle, Patricia Battle.

Owner of Alliance Specialty Contractor, Jody Crum, donated services to help this widow.

Another partner was Home Depot, which provided the material for the new roof.

“They are just the vessels that God uses to do this work of blessing us, and I shall be eternally grateful. I did need the repairs; I needed them for a while,” expressed Patricia Battle.

To date, House of Heroes has honored more than 1,200 veterans and their spouses.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.