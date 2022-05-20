Business Break
Man arrested, charged after police standoff on Westgate Dr. in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man has been arrested on multiple charges after firing at officers during a nearly six hour standoff.

On May 19, at approximately 10:45 pm., officers with the Columbus Police Department were dispatched to 3838 Westgate Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers encountered a female victim outside of the residence who reported that she had been assaulted by her husband and that he was in possession of a handgun.

The suspect, 71-year-old Ray McNeal, was still inside the residence. As officers entered the residence to further investigate, McNeal fired a handgun at the officers. Officers were not struck by gunfire.

They were able to surround the house and contain the threat. A Columbus Police Crisis Negotiator responded to the scene and made contact with the suspect. The negotiator was able to convince McNeal to surrender to police around 4:30 a.m.

A firearm was recovered from the residence and McNeil was arrested on the following charges:

  • Two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer
  • One count of battery
  • One count of terroristic threats
  • One count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

McNeal is scheduled to appear in the Muscogee County Recorder’s Court on May 21 at 8 a.m.

