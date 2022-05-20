Business Break
Meet the Candidates: Muscogee County School Board District 2

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several candidates are running for Muscogee County School Board. Tonight, we learned more about District 2′s candidates.

Nickie Tillery and Sadiyah Abdullah say there are a lot of changes needed in the school district to help students successfully have a positive outlook.

Tillery is a Columbus resident who took District 2′s seat in June of 2021, after Muscogee County School Board member and longtime educator Mike Edmondson passed.

She’s running to keep her seat against Columbus native and educator Sadiyah Abdullah.

Both candidates say one of their top priorities is addressing the need for better state testing scores and ensuring children are prepared for the future.

They both say their experience makes them the best fit to make an impact on students.

“I love children, and I love what I do in education. And when I look at the scores and only 68 percent of Muscogee county school students are reading on grade level when you look at 3rd-5th graders, and the math is much worse at 38 percent, and then science goes down from there,” expressed Abdullah.

“It’s addressing the children and teachers where they are because we’re trying to fit an old business model into a new business. We’ve got to praise them and encourage them, and we’ve got to get teachers on board and students on board,” explained Tillery.

