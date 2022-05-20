Business Break
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office seizes marijuana during two different traffic incidents

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office seized over two pounds of marijuana in two separate traffic incidents this week.

Officer’s first drug seizure occurred during a traffic stop conducted by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Task Force.

The stop resulted in an investigation where officers seized 383.4 grams of marijuana and $970 in cash. The vehicle was confiscated as well.

The second drug seizure happened during a traffic accident.

Officers with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol Bureau were investigating the accident, resulting in the seizure of 536 grams of marijuana.

Both cases are still under investigation.

