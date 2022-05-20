Business Break
Opelika police searching for suspect in card theft

Opelika police searching for suspect in card theft
Opelika police searching for suspect in card theft(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating a fraudulent use of a card and is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

On April 8, Opelika police began investigating a report of a card fraud case. At approximately 5:35 p.m. on April 8, the suspect entered Hobby Lobby, located on Enterprise Drive, and proceeded to steal a wallet out of a shopping cart.

The suspect then used the stolen credit card to purchase several items at Best Buy, located on Tiger Town Parkway.

Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a gray hat, glasses, a long-sleeve blue shirt, and jeans entering Hobby Lobby and appears to change into a red hat and light-colored long-sleeve shirt before entering Best Buy. Footage also shows the suspect leaving the scene in an unknown black SUV.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this suspect, please immediately call the Opelika Police at 334-705-5220.

