Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Female German Shepherd at Woof Avenue in Auburn in need of ‘fur’ever home

By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The newest addition to your home is calling your name!

Midnight is a female 1.5 year old German Shepherd with a shiny black coat. She’s available at Woof Avenue in Auburn. She is spayed and up-to-date on all of her vaccines. She’s also dog, cat and child friendly - however, she’s a bit shy around strangers, but warms up to them quickly!

Midnight is house, kennel and leash trained.

If you’re looking for a 55-pound fur-baby to love on who’s loyal, loving and playful - Midnight is your girl! She enjoys long swims, toys, and the occasional pup cup.

Woof Avenue has a foster-to-adopt program to make sure Midnight is the best fit for you, and that you’re the best fit for her.

To adopt, send an email to jonna@woofave.com.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus officials continue search after man jumps into Chattahoochee River
Drowning victim ID’d after recovered from Chattahoochee River in Columbus
Imagen ilustrativa
Crews battle house fire in Phenix City
WATCH LIVE: 2022 High School Graduations
Muscogee and Harris counties Class of 2022 graduation ceremonies
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen near Armour Rd.
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen near Armour Rd.
‘She said her husband was trying to kill her’: Neighbors say after elderly Valley woman found dead

Latest News

City of Columbus logo
City of Columbus accepting applications for Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office marijuana seizure
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office seizes marijuana during two different traffic incidents
The current average in Alabama is at $4.30 a gallon, per AAA.
Gas prices expected to rise across Alabama this Memorial Day
WATCH LIVE: 2022 High School Graduations
Muscogee and Harris counties Class of 2022 graduation ceremonies