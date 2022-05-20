Pet of the Week: Female German Shepherd at Woof Avenue in Auburn in need of ‘fur’ever home

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The newest addition to your home is calling your name!

Midnight is a female 1.5 year old German Shepherd with a shiny black coat. She’s available at Woof Avenue in Auburn. She is spayed and up-to-date on all of her vaccines. She’s also dog, cat and child friendly - however, she’s a bit shy around strangers, but warms up to them quickly!

Midnight is house, kennel and leash trained.

If you’re looking for a 55-pound fur-baby to love on who’s loyal, loving and playful - Midnight is your girl! She enjoys long swims, toys, and the occasional pup cup.

Woof Avenue has a foster-to-adopt program to make sure Midnight is the best fit for you, and that you’re the best fit for her.

To adopt, send an email to jonna@woofave.com.

