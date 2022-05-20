Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police investigating after man injured in shooting near Hwy. 280 in Phenix City

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is investigating shooting that left one person in critical condition.

On May 19, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the Phenix City Police Department responded to 1700 US Hwy. 280 in Phenix City in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival officers made contact with a 23-year-old black male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The male was transported to Columbus Piedmont Midtown and then air lifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. The victim is in critical condition.

The Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is actively working the investigation. If you have any information about the incident please contact Inv. Josh Peeler at 334-448- 2813.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus officials continue search after man jumps into Chattahoochee River
Drowning victim ID’d after recovered from Chattahoochee River in Columbus
Imagen ilustrativa
Crews battle house fire in Phenix City
WATCH LIVE: 2022 High School Graduations
Muscogee and Harris counties Class of 2022 graduation ceremonies
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen near Armour Rd.
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen near Armour Rd.
‘She said her husband was trying to kill her’: Neighbors say after elderly Valley woman found dead

Latest News

Heavy police presence near Spencer Ave. in Auburn; Drake Middle School on lockdown
Meet Muscogee County School Board District 2 candidates
Meet Muscogee County School Board of Education District 2 candidates
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office marijuana seizure
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office seizes marijuana during two different traffic incidents
WATCH LIVE: Hardaway High School Class of 2022 graduation ceremony
WATCH LIVE: Hardaway High School Class of 2022 graduation ceremony