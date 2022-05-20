Business Break
Slight chance of a shower or storm Friday; Much better rain chances over the weekend

Tyler’s forecast
Hot today and mainly dry; there could be a couple showers and storms. Rain chances go up for the weekend!
By Tyler Allender
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The pattern is beginning to change today! A couple late day showers or storms are possible but the higher rain probabilities really move in over the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds. Still quite hot and a bit breezy with highs mostly around 90 degrees. A pop storm is possible from late afternoon into the evening, but almost all of us stay dry. Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday. It looks dry through the first half of the day with the chance of showers and storms going up as the afternoon progresses, especially between 3 and 9 PM ET; coverage will be around 40 to maybe 50% so plenty of us will get missed. Storms will move from south to north. Highs in the upper 80s, or closer to 90 if you avoid the rain. Showers and storms are more likely Sunday at any time of the day. However, it still shouldn’t be a washout. Some rain is possible in the morning with the most activity during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s. We stay unsettled Monday and even Tuesday as a slow moving front drifts into the Chattahoochee Valley. In fact, it looks like we’ll actually hold onto a decent chance for showers and storms, mainly during the afternoons and evenings, through Thursday. Indications point toward drier weather as we approach Memorial Day weekend. Stay tuned!

