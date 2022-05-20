Stacey Jackson sworn in as new Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Well-known Columbus Defense Attorney Stacey Jackson has a new job. Earlier, he was sworn in as the new District Attorney for the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit. It’s a seat once held by Mark Jones before he was suspended for bribery and corruption in the office.

He served as an Assistant District Attorney for eight years before going into private practice. Defense Attorney Katonga Wright, who represented the former DA and a local barber, both say because of his experience, he is the best choice for this position.

It was a packed house as many showed up supporting prominent Defense attorney Stacey Jackson. Jackson was sworn in as the new District Attorney for the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.

“Obviously, I’m feeling great and enthusiastic,” said Jackson after being sworn in. “I’m glad to be going into the DA’s office and working with those men and women that have been fighting for justice for the amount of time they’ve been there.”

Jackson is no stranger to working in the DA’s office. Before going into private practice, he served as an Assistant District Attorney. During his swearing-in, he says that’s when the office was one of the best in the state.

Now, he says his goal is to get the office back on track and make the community safer.

“Our circuit is already great. We just have to make our circuit safe again,” said Jackson.

Specifically, he says he’ll work with federal agencies to fight against gangs and gun violence. With so much experience, Defense Attorney Katonga Wright and Brandon Hicks, Owner of The Nappy Root barbershop, say Jackson is overqualified for the position.

“I think having experience on both sides of the fence will be a much needed advantage for the citizens of Columbus,” said Wright.

“I admire the fact that he seems to be very professional and takes his job very seriously and seems to do very well in the legal field,” said Hicks.

Wright represented former DA Mark Jones who was suspended last year. Jones was removed from office for several charges, including bribery, violation of oath by public officer and influencing a witness. Shortly after, acting District Attorney Sheneka Terry took office.

“It’s disappointing that Mr. Jones was unable to fulfill his turn to office due to the circumstances that he found himself in,” said Wright.

Stacey Jackson’s appointment expires at the end of 2024.

At that time he would have to run for office and let voters decide who will hold the seat.

