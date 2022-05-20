Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Teacher accused of making child pornography, police say

After allegations of possible voyeurism, police say they found pinhole cameras and a spy camera...
After allegations of possible voyeurism, police say they found pinhole cameras and a spy camera they believe were used in a bathroom at Merrill’s home.(MGN)
By WCAX News Team and Gray News staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A teacher in Vermont is accused of using hidden cameras to produce child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Norman Merrill II, 45, of Chester, is due in federal court on Friday.

According to WCAX, Merrill is a teacher at Green Mountain Union High School.

After allegations of possible voyeurism, police say they found pinhole cameras and a spy camera they believe were used in a bathroom at Merrill’s home. Some of the videos they found showed nude children.

They say Merrill also appeared to be secretly recording videos of young girls walking in front of him at Green Mountain High School.

Thursday, a federal grand jury indicted Merrill on charges including production of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material.

If convicted of all the charges, Merrill could face up to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus officials continue search after man jumps into Chattahoochee River
Drowning victim ID’d after recovered from Chattahoochee River in Columbus
Imagen ilustrativa
Crews battle house fire in Phenix City
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen near Armour Rd.
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen near Armour Rd.
WATCH LIVE: 2022 High School Graduations
Muscogee and Harris counties Class of 2022 graduation ceremonies
‘She said her husband was trying to kill her’: Neighbors say after elderly Valley woman found dead

Latest News

(From left to right) Zamirah Aranda, 10 months old, Raziel Aranda, 8 years old, and Areli...
Amber Alert: 3 children abducted in Oklahoma, officials say
After a car crash left him paralyzed nine years ago, newly-developed technology has allowed a...
Paralyzed man uses microchip in his brain to drive car
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Monkeypox spreads in Europe, US, baffling African scientists
President Joe Biden arrives in Seoul, South Korea on Friday. Two Secret Service workers were...
Secret Service workers for Biden Asia trip sent home