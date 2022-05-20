Business Break
Wetter Weather Returns for the Weekend; Sunday the Wettest Day Ahead

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend is almost here, and chances for rain and storms will be increasing from what we have had to deal with so far this week. For both days, the best chances will still be in the afternoon and evening hours, with the first parts of both weekend days expected to be dry. For Saturday, the coverage will be around 30-40% with that number closer to 60-80% on Sunday. If you have weekend plans, make sure you have the umbrella on standby just in case, especially Sunday, and be ready to move inside should lightning threaten. For next week, the unsettled weather will stick around with better chances of rain moving back in for Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Tuesday - Election Day - the forecast will feature a little lower chance of showers and storms, and either way it won’t be a washout. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s through next week because of the coverage of rain, storms, and clouds. For next Friday it will dry out as clouds decrease, and we should be set up for a dry and warm weekend for Memorial Day weekend... for now. We’ll keep fine-tuning that forecast as we get closer!

