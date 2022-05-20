YES Program in Opelika helping teens find jobs

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A program opening back up in Opelika is helping high school students find summer job opportunities within the city to help gain meaningful work experience.

The YES Opelika Program is an eight-week summer employment opportunity for high school students to get work-related experience. Whether this is their very first job or not, the program will teach them valuable life skills.

Customer service is one of many skills taught within this program. In addition, the Youth Employment Success, known as YES, is a program where Opelika residents and enrolled students between the ages of 16-19 can apply to get a job within the city.

Opelika Relations Officer Leigh Krehling says the jobs can vary throughout the city paying $10 an hour. However, if there is a field you specifically want to in, the team is able to help find you a position.

“It could be anywhere from engineering, working and going out with our storm water crew. It could be the library. We actually still have a student, who was a YES student a couple years ago and she’s now part time at the library,” said Krehling.

After driving around the corner to the Opelika City Library, I found Library Director Rosanna McGinnis. She says the library hosts students within the program.

“YES, students will do basic customer service things, they help us get materials shelf-ready, and out to the public, they help set up programs, they do all sorts of things,” said McGinnis.

Only around 40 percent of high school students have a job, and Krehling says this program helps students build their resumes for any job they may want to pursue in the future.

If students are interested in applying, it’s as simple as filling out an application online before May 26.

“We really are trying to teach them communication and critical thinking skills and get them where they understand what to expect from an employer,” said Krehling.

McGinnis says to the future students in the program to go in with open arms. You never know what new information you will learn that you didn’t know before.

“You never know where you’re going to end up and it’s a great place to learn about the city and all its various forms,” said McGinnis.

For more information, click here.

