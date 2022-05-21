Afternoon Pop-Up Storms for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A warm and humid start to the weekend as the rain clouds finally start to move in. Expect temperatures to reach the low 90s with mostly cloudy conditions persisting throughout the day. There is a possibility for that much needed rain as this evening with pop up storms roll through our area. Things will begin to dry out in the night time hours tonight with partly cloudy skies and temperatures dipping into the upper 60s. As for your Sunday, make sure to keep your umbrella close with 60% coverage of storms occurring throughout the day tomorrow. Cloudy and muggy conditions are expected with temperatures keeping us warm in the mid-80s.

Heading into the work week, highs will stay in the mid-80s as we return to a more typical temperature pattern through the end of the week. We will keep muggy air in place though, so the afternoon pop-up thunderstorm chance will stick around through the end of the week. As for Memorial Day Weekend, the indication, as of now, is that sunshine will return with highs in the lower-90s. Still plenty of time for that to change though, so we will keep you posted as we fine-tune that forecast!!

