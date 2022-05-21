Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Afternoon Pop-Up Storms for the Weekend

Anna’s Forecast
Tequila Sunrise Tea Roses in Beauregard, Alabama
Tequila Sunrise Tea Roses in Beauregard, Alabama(Gina Carpenter)
By Anna Sims
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A warm and humid start to the weekend as the rain clouds finally start to move in.  Expect temperatures to reach the low 90s with mostly cloudy conditions persisting throughout the day. There is a possibility for that much needed rain as this evening with pop up storms roll through our area. Things will begin to dry out in the night time hours tonight with partly cloudy skies and temperatures dipping into the upper 60s. As for your Sunday, make sure to keep your umbrella close with 60% coverage of  storms occurring throughout the day tomorrow.  Cloudy and muggy conditions are expected with temperatures keeping us warm in the mid-80s.

Heading into the work week, highs will stay in the mid-80s as we return to a more typical temperature pattern through the end of the week. We will keep muggy air in place though, so the afternoon pop-up thunderstorm chance will stick around through the end of the week. As for Memorial Day Weekend, the indication, as of now, is that sunshine will return with highs in the lower-90s. Still plenty of time for that to change though, so we will keep you posted as we fine-tune that forecast!!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County Sheriff's Office marijuana seizure
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office seizes marijuana during two different traffic incidents
2022 high school graduations for Muscogee, Harris counties
ALL CLEAR: Heavy police presence near Spencer Ave. in Auburn
Man arrested, charged after police standoff on Westgate Dr. in Columbus
Man arrested, charged after police standoff on Westgate Dr. in Columbus
Columbus officials continue search after man jumps into Chattahoochee River
Drowning victim ID’d after recovered from Chattahoochee River in Columbus

Latest News

Derek Kinkade
Wetter Weather Returns for the Weekend; Sunday the Wettest Day Ahead
The pattern is beginning to change today! A couple late day showers or storms are possible but...
Slight chance of a shower or storm Friday; Much better rain chances over the weekend
Hot today and mainly dry; there could be a couple showers and storms. Rain chances go up for...
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Hot Friday Ahead With a Few Storms; Better Rain Chances for the Weekend