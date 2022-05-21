Business Break
Auburn man convicted of secretly filming woman outside her bedroom window

A Lee County jury has found 26-year-old Trevor Cofer guilty on four counts of first-degree...
A Lee County jury has found 26-year-old Trevor Cofer guilty on four counts of first-degree voyeurism.(Source: Lee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County jury has found an Auburn man guilty on four counts of first-degree voyeurism.

According to officials, 26-year-old Trevor Cofer was arrested in 2019 when the victim’s boyfriend found Cofer standing outside the victim’s bedroom window recording her with his cell phone.

Auburn police detectives say a search of Cofer’s phone revealed that he recorded the victim in her bedroom undressing on multiple occasions. Cofer lived near the victim and the two did not know each other, according to police.

Records show Coher was booked into the Lee County Jail on Thursday. First-degree voyeurism, a Class C felony, is punishable by a year and a day up to ten years in prison.

