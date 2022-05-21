Business Break
Central baseball wins first state title in school history

Central Baseball
Central Baseball(Jonathon Hoppe)
By Caroline Grace and Jonathon Hoppe
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WTVM) - Central High School defeats Hewitt -Trussville for the AHSAA 7A state championship title. Central lost the first game against the Huskies 6-0 on Friday night then came back and won 8-5 in game two on Saturday morning. The series was decided by a third game which Central won 3-0.

We’ll have coverage from Jacksonville at 6 ET on WTVM Sports Leader 9.

