Central baseball wins first state title in school history
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WTVM) - Central High School defeats Hewitt -Trussville for the AHSAA 7A state championship title. Central lost the first game against the Huskies 6-0 on Friday night then came back and won 8-5 in game two on Saturday morning. The series was decided by a third game which Central won 3-0.
