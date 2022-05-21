Columbus cheer team wins big at national competition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local cheerleading team, The Mojave Pythons of United Cheer and Tumbling, has made their coaches and families proud becoming 1st place champions.

The team recently won 1st place in the 2022 Summit Competition - it’s considered one of the biggest cheer competitions in the cheer world. The Columbus team worked hard all year leading up to the big competition in Orlando.

“I know for a lot of us, that’s where our dreams came true this past weekend,” said Mojave Python team member Dakota Bias. “We felt very victorious, we were very excited and nervous, bey we pulled through and we won.”

The team’s coaches, Brittny Shackelford and Heath Perkins, told News Leader 9 the team was undefeated all season. They said they are so proud of their team and all their hard work.

