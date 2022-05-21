Business Break
Local nonprofit teaches life lessons to young girls at Dorothy Heights in Columbus

By Roslyn Giles
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some young girls in Columbus are learning valuable life lessons thanks to a nonprofit organization.

Gigi’s PEARLS derived from a tragedy known as the Upatio Murders, leaving three family members dead in 2016.

Shameika Averett lost her mother, brother and daughter in the brutal killings. She says so many young girls in this community need mentors, and they need to see themselves differently from how they see themselves on social media, TikTok and Instagram.

Gianna Lindsey was only in the fourth grade when she was killed, and that’s why Averett says she wants to work with elementary school girls.

Now, through her nonprofit initiative, she has a curriculum based on teaching young girls valuable lessons she would have wanted her little pearl to learn as she grew up.

We caught up with Averett today as she was in action at Dorothy Height.

“We teach them how to love themselves, teach them about kindness, teach them about trusting each other, teach them about building friendships, teach them about their bodies, anti-bullying things like that and communication,” explained Averett.

The girls also received lunch and Gigi’s PEARLS’ t-shirts thanks to a donation from Former State Representative Calvin Smyre, and as you see, all of the girls were so excited.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

