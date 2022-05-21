Why voters aren’t seeing candidates on ballots in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’ve received questions from some people taking part in early voting.

They expected to vote in certain races like the State Senate contest to replace the retiring Calvin Smyre but were surprised to see that race was not on their ballot.

We were told this could be because of redistricting, which may have moved neighborhoods in or out of a particular district.

The redrawing of electoral lines happens every ten years following the US Census in an effort to ensure that minorities and other groups have proper representation.

We spoke with Gloria Strode, the liaison for Muscogee County in the 2010 and 2020 Census.

She reminded people that some of the district lines have changed.

“if you get to the polls and your candidate’s name is not on the ballot, it’s probably because your district has changed,” Strode explained.

If you have questions about your ballot once you arrive at your polling location on Election Day, check with a polling official.

