Another Warm and Muggy Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Moderate temperatures to start your Sunday morning but things will begin to heat up this afternoon into the upper 80s. If you have Sunday plans, make sure to roll up your jeans as things are going to get wet with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms rolling into the Valley this evening. The chance of rain will dissipate overnight as temperatures cool off, but the rain will return on Monday. Expect a VERY moist Monday as pop-up showers are expected to persist throughout the day. However, this rain will grant us pleasant temperatures ranging between the mid-60s to the low 80s.

We keep rain and storms in the forecast through the end of the work week, but on Friday a cold front will roll through and make things much more pleasant for the weekend humidity-wise. For now, next weekend is looking to be mainly sunny with highs in the low-90s and low humidity to keep things more comfy outside.

