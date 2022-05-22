Columbus community holds vigil to honor Buffalo grocery store shooting victims

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A group of community members met in Columbus Sunday afternoon to honor those who lost their lives in the recent Buffalo, New York shooting.

Ten Black people were killed when a white gunman opened fire at the Tops Friendly Markets grocery store.

People gathered at Lakebottom Park for the “It could’ve been any of us” vigil to express their concerns, pray and honor each victim. The organizer of the event says talking about it can help those who are traumatized by the horrific tragedy.

“It’s important that we recognize what’s going on around us and stop burying it and stop tucking it away,’ said Royal Anderson. “It’s important that we talk about it and know that these things are important that happen in other cities because we don’t want it to happen here. So, that’s how we get ahead of the problem.”

The suspect accused of carrying out the shooting, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, is facing charges of first-degree murder.

