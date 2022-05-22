Columbus mayor issues proclamation for volunteers at National Civil War Museum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus mayor Skip Henderson issued a proclamation Saturday for volunteers at the National Civil War Museum.

This comes ahead of the 11th annual “Bug on the Hooch” which will be held next Saturday. It’s purpose is for residents to come out and see Volkswagens on the banks of the Chattahoochee River.

Rick Johnson, event coordinator, says he’s grateful to have the mayor’s support.

”It means a lot for the mayor to come down here and gives us this proclamation,” Johnson said. “What he did today, he acknowledge there’s an effort and grassroot effort in Columbus to support our military.”

On May 28, there will be food trucks and other activities participants can enjoy at the free “Bug on the Hooch event.

