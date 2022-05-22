Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus mayor issues proclamation for volunteers at National Civil War Museum

By WTVM Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus mayor Skip Henderson issued a proclamation Saturday for volunteers at the National Civil War Museum.

This comes ahead of the 11th annual “Bug on the Hooch” which will be held next Saturday. It’s purpose is for residents to come out and see Volkswagens on the banks of the Chattahoochee River.

Rick Johnson, event coordinator, says he’s grateful to have the mayor’s support.

”It means a lot for the mayor to come down here and gives us this proclamation,” Johnson said. “What he did today, he acknowledge there’s an effort and grassroot effort in Columbus to support our military.”

On May 28, there will be food trucks and other activities participants can enjoy at the free “Bug on the Hooch event.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 high school graduations for Muscogee, Harris counties
A Lee County jury has found 26-year-old Trevor Cofer guilty on four counts of first-degree...
Auburn man convicted of secretly filming woman outside her bedroom window
Columbus cheer team wins big at national competition
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office marijuana seizure
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office seizes marijuana during two different traffic incidents
Central Baseball
Central baseball wins first state title in school history

Latest News

Columbus mayor issues proclamation for volunteers at National Civil War Museum
Columbus mayor issues proclamation for volunteers at National Civil War Museum
Auburn man convicted of secretly filming woman outside her bedroom window
Auburn man convicted of secretly filming woman outside her bedroom window
Lee County Commissioner's race: Candidate Richard LaGrand, Sr.
Lee County Commissioner's race: Candidate Richard LaGrand, Sr.
Columbus cheer team wins big at national competition
Columbus cheer team wins big at national competition